Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stake in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) by 139.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,694 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,885 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,997 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Forestar Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Forestar Group by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Forestar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 32,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Forestar Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com cut Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $37.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Insider Transactions at Forestar Group

In related news, Director Elizabeth Parmer sold 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $49,875.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,907.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elizabeth Parmer sold 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $49,875.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,907.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $62,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,502.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,297 shares of company stock valued at $136,673 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Forestar Group Price Performance

FOR stock opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.77. Forestar Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.71 and a 1 year high of $40.92.

Forestar Group Profile

(Free Report)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.