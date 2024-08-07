Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $1.31 Million in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,479 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 830 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NEP stock opened at $24.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.95. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $20.17 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.54 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.905 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.80%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.69%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

