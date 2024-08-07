Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Position in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Hudson Technologies were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,549,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 1,662.7% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 31,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 29,929 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,101,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,280,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,108,000 after purchasing an additional 37,158 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 79,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 16,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Hudson Technologies news, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 10,000 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,937.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hudson Technologies stock opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.64. The firm has a market cap of $343.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HDSN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Hudson Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Hudson Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Hudson Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

