Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stock Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,686 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,407 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the first quarter valued at $303,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PATK shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.29.

Patrick Industries Price Performance

Patrick Industries stock opened at $121.11 on Wednesday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.15 and a 12-month high of $136.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Patrick Industries’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 32.59%.

Patrick Industries Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

