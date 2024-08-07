Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 23,108 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLS. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Celestica by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Celestica alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Celestica Price Performance

CLS stock opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 2.31. Celestica Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.22 and a twelve month high of $63.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Celestica had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Celestica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.