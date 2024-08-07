Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 1,003 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 199.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 204.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 229.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 15,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,709,000 after buying an additional 10,483 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 220.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 175.4% in the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 174.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Trading Up 2.2 %

TPL opened at $772.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 1.63. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $467.62 and a twelve month high of $854.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $748.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $621.17.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.39. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 65.74% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $174.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TPL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $917.00 target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.