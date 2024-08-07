Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 22,501 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 85.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,501 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,519,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,222,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,667 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 5,660,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $29,236,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.94. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $25.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.73.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 3499999990.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Keith A. Goldan bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,038.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

