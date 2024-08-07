Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases Shares of 15,000 Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Reddit in the 1st quarter worth about $1,111,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit in the first quarter worth approximately $14,796,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit during the first quarter worth approximately $9,864,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Reddit during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,167,000.

Reddit Price Performance

Shares of Reddit stock opened at $54.38 on Wednesday. Reddit, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $78.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($8.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($5.85). The firm had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reddit, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RDDT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Reddit from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Reddit from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Reddit from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Reddit from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reddit in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Reddit news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 50,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $2,981,185.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 631,080 shares in the company, valued at $37,195,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Reddit news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 50,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $2,981,185.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 631,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,195,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 42,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $2,493,103.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,618,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,689 shares of company stock worth $11,357,090 in the last quarter.

Reddit Profile

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

