Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Position in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) by 76.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Bowlero were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bowlero by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,685,000 after acquiring an additional 193,801 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,440,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,632,000 after purchasing an additional 236,060 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bowlero by 10.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,817,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,597,000 after buying an additional 275,525 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bowlero by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 159,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Bowlero in the 1st quarter worth about $1,636,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Bowlero from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Bowlero from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Bowlero from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. CJS Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bowlero presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

Insider Transactions at Bowlero

In related news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 39,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $549,539.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 958,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,395,104.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 39,309 shares of Bowlero stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $549,539.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 958,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,395,104.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 65,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $849,194.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 848,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,945,275.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Bowlero Stock Performance

NYSE:BOWL opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.84. Bowlero Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $15.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.62.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). Bowlero had a return on equity of 330.46% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $337.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.45 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bowlero Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Bowlero’s payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Bowlero Company Profile

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Featured Articles

