Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Position in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) by 432.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,335 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,406.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NAPA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered Duckhorn Portfolio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

Duckhorn Portfolio Trading Down 2.1 %

Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.24. The firm has a market cap of $952.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.24.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $92.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.19 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 15.69%. Analysts anticipate that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

