Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,304,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Financial Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,838,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $456,359,000 after acquiring an additional 191,269 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 423,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,310,000 after acquiring an additional 163,671 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 264,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,409,000 after acquiring an additional 80,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 585,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,655,000 after acquiring an additional 63,181 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Financial Group news, Director Amy Y. Murray acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.17 per share, with a total value of $150,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group stock opened at $124.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.92 and its 200 day moving average is $127.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.78. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.22 and a twelve month high of $137.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

AFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup cut shares of American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

