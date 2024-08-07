Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stock Position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,449,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,579,000 after acquiring an additional 79,051 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 329,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Barkidjija sold 27,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $761,113.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,691 shares in the company, valued at $639,432.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 38,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,053 over the last ninety days. 30.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Byline Bancorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Byline Bancorp from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on Byline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company.

Byline Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

BY opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $29.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.65. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $154.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.25 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Byline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.19%.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

