Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 11,246 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 35.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,246 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of EQT by 22.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,877,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,405,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,993,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,865,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,885,590,000 after buying an additional 3,942,802 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,320,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $785,580,000 after acquiring an additional 632,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of EQT by 27.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,883,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $737,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in EQT by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,425,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $673,678,000 after acquiring an additional 265,297 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at EQT

In other EQT news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,642,900.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQT Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE EQT opened at $30.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.14. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.12.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $952.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.45%. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQT. Mizuho upped their price objective on EQT from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised EQT to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised EQT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on EQT from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

