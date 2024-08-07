Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 116,854 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 85.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,854 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.05% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,884,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,541 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 241,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,050,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth about $1,006,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 50,775 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 20.2% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 266,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,664,000 after purchasing an additional 44,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMN. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

AMN opened at $61.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.12. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.74 and a 1 year high of $92.53.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $820.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

