Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 13,509 Shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,509 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in PHINIA were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PHIN. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in shares of PHINIA during the first quarter valued at about $710,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of PHINIA by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 147.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 21,731 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in PHINIA during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in PHINIA in the 1st quarter valued at $447,000. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PHINIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PHINIA news, VP Robert Boyle sold 1,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $80,011.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,470.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PHINIA Trading Up 5.1 %

NYSE PHIN opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.26 and its 200-day moving average is $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68. PHINIA Inc. has a one year low of $23.46 and a one year high of $47.51.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.27). PHINIA had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PHINIA Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

PHINIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%.

About PHINIA

(Free Report)

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PHINIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHINIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.