Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 423,539 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 91.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423,539 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 4.5% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 447,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,712,000 after purchasing an additional 19,454 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Phreesia by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 443,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,609,000 after purchasing an additional 21,768 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Phreesia by 221.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,593,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,463 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia in the first quarter valued at $169,000. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Monday, July 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Phreesia from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.54.

PHR stock opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.12.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $101.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.94 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 31.87% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Linetsky sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $43,206.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 202,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP David Linetsky sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $43,206.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 202,218 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,655.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 7,000 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,227 shares of company stock worth $369,466. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

