Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 5,249 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,249 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 56.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Hasbro by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Stock Up 1.4 %

HAS opened at $63.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.89 and a 200-day moving average of $56.69. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.44. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a positive return on equity of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $995.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.61%.

Insider Activity

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $783,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,960.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on HAS

Hasbro Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.