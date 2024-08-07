Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 95,342 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 68.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,342 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 358.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in CarGurus by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CARG opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $26.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.81. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $215.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.29 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

CARG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CarGurus from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarGurus

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 25,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $666,700.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 488,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,929,318.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 25,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $666,700.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 488,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,929,318.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $99,091.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 217,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,414,786.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,494 shares of company stock worth $2,119,722. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

