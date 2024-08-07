Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes Position in Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KVYO. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Klaviyo in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,833,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the 4th quarter valued at $15,981,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Klaviyo by 191.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pursue Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Klaviyo during the fourth quarter valued at $1,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Klaviyo stock opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.88. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $39.47.

Klaviyo ( NYSE:KVYO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.08 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Klaviyo, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Klaviyo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

In other news, major shareholder Jeff Fagnan acquired 9,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.43 per share, with a total value of $250,688.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,688.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Klaviyo news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 13,000 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $320,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jeff Fagnan purchased 9,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,688.55. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,485 shares in the company, valued at $250,688.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

