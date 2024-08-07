Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Trading Up 3.8%

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.73 and last traded at $10.73. 192,080 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 360% from the average session volume of 41,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average is $12.22.

Japan Exchange Group, Inc operates as a financial instruments exchange holding company in Japan. The company engages in the operation of financial instruments exchange markets for trading listed securities and derivatives instruments to market users; publication of stock prices and quotations; provision of market facilities for trading of commodity derivatives, physical commodities, and commodity index futures; self-regulatory operations, such as listing examination, listed company compliance, market surveillance, and inspections and examinations of trading participants.

