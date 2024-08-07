Jennifer Yoss Sells 1,214 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) VP Jennifer Yoss sold 1,214 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.88, for a total transaction of $365,268.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CorVel Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $295.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $263.28 and its 200-day moving average is $252.47. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $187.92 and a twelve month high of $321.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.13 and a beta of 1.08.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $211.72 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 33.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorVel

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 98.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in CorVel by 474.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in CorVel by 815.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

