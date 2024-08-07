JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of JFrog worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog

In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $502,377.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,716,271 shares in the company, valued at $223,450,336.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,549,432 shares in the company, valued at $176,290,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $502,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,716,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,450,336.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,207 shares of company stock worth $10,016,164. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FROG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JFrog from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on JFrog from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

JFrog Price Performance

Shares of FROG stock opened at $34.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -72.66 and a beta of 0.96. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $100.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

