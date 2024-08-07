Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ) Trading Up 6.7%

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.80. 16,988 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 14,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Trading Up 6.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.76.

Get Jianzhi Education Technology Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jianzhi Education Technology Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jianzhi Education Technology Group stock. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Jianzhi Education Technology Group comprises approximately 0.0% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned 0.13% of Jianzhi Education Technology Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Profile

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited develops and provides educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions in China. The company designs and develops customized IT system services. It also offers procurement and assembling services for equipment; digital content for vocational training; and educational resources and course content, as well as technological support and maintenance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jianzhi Education Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jianzhi Education Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.