Jill M. Quigley Sells 6,143 Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Stock

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) Director Jill M. Quigley sold 6,143 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $47,178.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,221.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
TERN opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.67. The company has a market cap of $460.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of -0.37. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $10.03.
Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Terns Pharmaceuticals
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Terns Pharmaceuticals
Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.
Further Reading
