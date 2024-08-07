Jill M. Quigley Sells 6,143 Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Stock

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) Director Jill M. Quigley sold 6,143 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $47,178.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,221.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TERN opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.67. The company has a market cap of $460.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of -0.37. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $10.03.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Terns Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TERN. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 50.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 29,659 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 64,018 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $2,531,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $291,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

Further Reading

