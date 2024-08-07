J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 price objective on the stock.

J&J Snack Foods Trading Up 6.3 %

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $169.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.33. J&J Snack Foods has a one year low of $133.23 and a one year high of $176.38.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $439.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.92 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 5.45%. J&J Snack Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that J&J Snack Foods will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at J&J Snack Foods

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 66.22%.

In related news, VP Robert Cranmer sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.03, for a total transaction of $369,104.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,290.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J&J Snack Foods

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JJSF. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the first quarter worth $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 603.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in J&J Snack Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 54,200.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

Further Reading

