JMP Securities Increases Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Price Target to $85.00

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kemper currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of KMPR opened at $57.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.45 and a beta of 0.89. Kemper has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $65.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.35 and a 200-day moving average of $59.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Kemper had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kemper will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kemper news, Director Gerald Laderman purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.01 per share, with a total value of $305,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,867. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the first quarter worth $23,384,000. Khrom Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 414.0% during the first quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 425,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,332,000 after buying an additional 342,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter worth $14,360,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter worth $8,109,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Kemper by 161.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 263,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,297,000 after purchasing an additional 162,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

