John Guy Casagrande Sells 4,235 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $549,957.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,095.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Up 3.0 %

BFAM opened at $132.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.45. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $71.65 and a one year high of $136.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $670.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 850.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.43.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Articles

