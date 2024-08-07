John J. Masterson Acquires 2,511 Shares of Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Stock

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) Director John J. Masterson purchased 2,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $18,229.86. Following the purchase, the director now owns 176,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,353.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Bogota Financial Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of Bogota Financial stock opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.16. Bogota Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.30 million, a PE ratio of -145.30 and a beta of 0.52.
