John J. Masterson Acquires 2,511 Shares of Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Stock

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) Director John J. Masterson purchased 2,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $18,229.86. Following the purchase, the director now owns 176,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,353.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bogota Financial Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Bogota Financial stock opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.16. Bogota Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.30 million, a PE ratio of -145.30 and a beta of 0.52.

About Bogota Financial

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and industrial loans; and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

