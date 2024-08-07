Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck Sells 186 Shares of Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $12,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,527,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, July 22nd, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total transaction of $12,953.04.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $12,303.90.

JCI opened at $66.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.64. The company has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $75.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522,009 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,419,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,411,000 after acquiring an additional 305,798 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,142,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520,580 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,528,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,768,000 after acquiring an additional 618,120 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 95.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,760,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.69.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

