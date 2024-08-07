Johnson & Johnson Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.22 Per Share (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.70. The consensus estimate for Johnson & Johnson’s current full-year earnings is $10.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s FY2024 earnings at $10.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.65 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.35 EPS.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JNJ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $158.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $175.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

