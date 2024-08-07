JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $153.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $153.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.34% from the company’s current price.

TGT has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Target from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.54.

TGT opened at $133.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.65. Target has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The company has a market cap of $61.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $759,810,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $335,870,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 15,009.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,088 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $250,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,459 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Target by 51,357.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,683,228 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $382,145,000 after purchasing an additional 984,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

