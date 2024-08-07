JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Chemours (NYSE:CC) Target Price to $18.00

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Chemours in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Shares of CC opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.21. Chemours has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.80.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.19). Chemours had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chemours will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Chemours by 169.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 35,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 22,067 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 1st quarter worth about $1,764,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,547,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

