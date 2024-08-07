Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $38.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25, a PEG ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.38. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $38.29.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,424.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $197,146.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 970,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,428,813.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $517,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,424.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,779 shares of company stock worth $4,856,845. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Juniper Networks

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 2,069.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the second quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

