Katapult (KPLT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $65.06 million during the quarter.

Katapult Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ KPLT opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.75. The firm has a market cap of $75.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.76. Katapult has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $23.54.

About Katapult

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

