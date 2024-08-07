Kathmere Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 59.2% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 87.5% during the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $158.29 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $191.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.75 and a 200-day moving average of $161.77.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total value of $252,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at $738,039.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,808 shares of company stock valued at $17,732,125 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.74.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

