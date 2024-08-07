Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.20

Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.20 and traded as high as $6.50. Kearny Financial shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 358,022 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Kearny Financial from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Stock Performance

Kearny Financial Dividend Announcement

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $405.95 million, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kearny Financial news, Director Melvina Wong-Zaza purchased 8,340 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $49,623.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Charles J. Pivirotto purchased 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $29,721.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,140.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melvina Wong-Zaza acquired 8,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $49,623.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,863.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kearny Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 897,523 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 34,443 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kearny Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 15,423 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in Kearny Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,553,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 148,057 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 11,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 15.9% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 19,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

About Kearny Financial

(Get Free Report)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.