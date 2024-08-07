Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Price Target to $198.00

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $197.00 to $198.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CBOE. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price target (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $198.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $974,827.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,227.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $974,827.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,227.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,074,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,145,291 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 76,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,672,000 after buying an additional 21,090 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,310,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.