Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $215.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Down 6.0 %
Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $176.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.22 and a 200-day moving average of $186.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 52-week low of $140.44 and a 52-week high of $217.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $406.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.77 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 13.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage will post 16.67 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 486,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $95,435,000 after purchasing an additional 36,560 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter worth $24,137,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth $18,283,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,253,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.
