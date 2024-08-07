Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fidelity National Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.40.

FNF stock opened at $53.45 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Financial has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $56.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $4,319,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,670.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 109.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

