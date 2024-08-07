Keith Rabois Sells 9,275 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) Director Keith Rabois sold 9,275 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $249,497.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,961.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Keith Rabois also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of Affirm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $277,259.64.

Affirm Stock Performance

AFRM opened at $24.16 on Wednesday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a current ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.27. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. The business had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AFRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Affirm from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America upgraded Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.85.

Institutional Trading of Affirm

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter worth $67,310,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Affirm by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,823,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,901 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,647,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Affirm by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,732,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,969,000 after purchasing an additional 749,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,150,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

