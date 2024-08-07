Kellanova (NYSE:K) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $76.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Kellanova from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kellanova from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kellanova from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kellanova from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellanova currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.93.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kellanova

Kellanova Stock Up 0.2 %

K stock opened at $73.33 on Tuesday. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.39.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $4,847,718.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,686,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,594,413.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 778,000 shares of company stock valued at $45,509,110. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellanova

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kellanova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,184,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,150,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,582 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kellanova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,939,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,278,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,221,000 after purchasing an additional 689,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,891,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,504,000 after purchasing an additional 655,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

About Kellanova

(Get Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.