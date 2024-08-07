Keller Group (LON:KLR) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 1,594 ($20.37) and last traded at GBX 1,538 ($19.65), with a volume of 390316 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,378 ($17.61).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.60 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Keller Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,719.01%.

Get Keller Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Keller Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.17) to GBX 1,750 ($22.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Keller Group Stock Up 11.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,337.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,133.83. The company has a market cap of £1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1,271.07, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kerry Porritt bought 330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,260 ($16.10) per share, with a total value of £4,158 ($5,313.74). 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Keller Group

(Get Free Report)

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services, as well as post-tension systems and industrial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keller Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keller Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.