Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kemper from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kemper has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of KMPR opened at $57.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -30.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.36. Kemper has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $65.93.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kemper will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerald Laderman acquired 5,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.01 per share, for a total transaction of $305,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,867. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Kemper in the 1st quarter worth $23,384,000. Khrom Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kemper by 414.0% in the 1st quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 425,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,332,000 after buying an additional 342,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kemper in the 4th quarter worth $14,360,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kemper in the 4th quarter worth $8,109,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Kemper by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 263,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,297,000 after buying an additional 162,508 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

