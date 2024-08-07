Kenneth Stillwell Sells 3,000 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 3,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $208,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kenneth Stillwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $119,560.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $65.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.18 and a 200-day moving average of $59.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 79.74 and a beta of 1.08. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $72.74.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. Pegasystems had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The company had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is 14.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on PEGA shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Institutional Trading of Pegasystems

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 2.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Pegasystems by 64.0% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Pegasystems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 13,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Pegasystems by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

Further Reading

