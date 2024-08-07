Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.100-1.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.6 billion-$15.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.6 billion. Kenvue also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.10-1.20 EPS.

KVUE opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99. Kenvue has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kenvue will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.13%.

KVUE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an underperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.45.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

