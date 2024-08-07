Kevin Hykes Purchases 30,000 Shares of CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Stock

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Hykes purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.36 per share, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CVRx Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of CVRX opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. CVRx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $33.13. The stock has a market cap of $195.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 10.87, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.97.

Get CVRx alerts:

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.14). CVRx had a negative return on equity of 72.51% and a negative net margin of 122.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVRx, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVRX. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of CVRx from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. William Blair downgraded CVRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on CVRx from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on CVRx from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CVRx from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on CVRX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVRx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVRX. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CVRx by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 253,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 105,198 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in CVRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in CVRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVRx during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in CVRx by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 17,880 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVRx

(Get Free Report)

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.