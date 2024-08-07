Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Key Tronic stock opened at $3.97 on Monday. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $6.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.73 million, a PE ratio of 198.50 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average is $4.33.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $140.53 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.04%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Key Tronic stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Key Tronic Co. ( NASDAQ:KTCC Free Report ) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 447,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.16% of Key Tronic worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

