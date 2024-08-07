KeyCorp (KEY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY):

8/5/2024 – KeyCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2024 – KeyCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/19/2024 – KeyCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/19/2024 – KeyCorp had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $16.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2024 – KeyCorp was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $16.00.

6/27/2024 – KeyCorp had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.50 to $16.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/25/2024 – KeyCorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $17.50 to $16.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/25/2024 – KeyCorp had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2024 – KeyCorp had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $17.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.63.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 103.80%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Harrington Investments INC increased its position in KeyCorp by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 40,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 556.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 173,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 147,042 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 740.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 155,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 26,466 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

