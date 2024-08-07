Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.31

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 30455 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Up 1.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $616.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.00.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $245.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.03 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 640,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 312,132 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

