Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) COO Christian G. O’neil Sells 2,770 Shares

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) COO Christian G. O’neil sold 2,770 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $305,281.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,066.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kirby Price Performance

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $110.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.82 and its 200 day moving average is $104.54. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $72.11 and a one year high of $130.90.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $824.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.65 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on Kirby from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirby

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kirby during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 91.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Kirby by 56.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Further Reading

